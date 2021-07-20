Wizkid and Burna Boy to headline Afrobeats festival in California

The Lost In Riddim concert will celebrate the beauty of African culture.

As the world slowly opens back up, more and more international concerts are seeming like a possibility. From the producers of the R&B festival, Sol Blume comes a new Afrobeats, raggae and dancehall festival; the Lost In riddim concert. The festival will take place later this year (October 2nd – 3rd) in Sacramento California.

Headlining the festival are kings of Afrobeat Wizkid, and Burna Boy. Other African artistes expected to perform are Mr Eazi, Rotimi, Rema, Tiwa Savage, Koffee, Fireboy DML, and Tems.

“We created this event to not only showcase some of the most popular international music artists in the entire world, many of whom continued to be overlooked by major US music festivals but also create a unique celebration about the beauty of African culture,” said Festival Co-Founders Fornati Kumeh and Jehu “Manny” Hunter in a statement.

Wizkid will be doing a North American tour this year too. Tickets to the festival have already began selling and are expected to sell out in advance.