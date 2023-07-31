Wizkid becomes first African artist to be awarded the Brit Billion Award

igerian artist Wizkid has been awarded the Brit Billion Award by the Brit Awards for earning a total of one billion digital streams in the United Kingdom.

The award comes after the Afrobeats superstar shut down Tottenham Spur Stadium over the weekend to headline an 80,000-seat sold-out show. Wizkid’s fusion of traditional rhythms, slick R&B production and a smattering of pop-ready lyrics, sung in a mix of Yoruba and English, have helped to commercialise the genre across the West, making it one of the industry’s most profitable genres.

The Birt Billion Award is verified using Official Charts data and is awarded to songs that an artist has appeared on either as the principal performer or as a featured artist, as credited by the Official Charts.

Wizkid joins the likes of Abba, Queen, James Arthur, Lewis Capaldi and more who have all been awarded the Birt Billion Award.