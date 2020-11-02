Sports brand has signed Wizkid as newest brand ambassador.

Wizkid is well in his bag with this one. The starboy has been signed by Puma to be the face of the JD Sports sneakers. This is on order to support the relaunch of the Puma Suede Classics range for autumn/winter 2020.

The Puma suede sneaker was quite popular between the 1960’s and 1980’s. This new 2020 range features three colourways; Khaki/White, Triple Black, which is exclusive to JD Sports, as well as the classic black/white colour.

Puma Sportstyle marketing director said in a statement this past weekend “We’re thrilled to have Wizkid as the face of the new Puma x JD Suede campaign. A truly innovative and exciting artist in the music scene, Wizkid embodies the passion and hustle we look for in someone to represent Puma and we look forward to working with him for the AW20 season.”

Tell Us What You Think