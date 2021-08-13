Wizkid drops ‘Essence’ remix with Justin Bieber and Tems

Turns out Wizkid needs ‘another body’.

After a day’s notice, Wizkid has dropped the ‘Essence remix today. The song has been dubbed as ‘the song of the summer’ by Europe and especially by the Americans, making its debut on Billboard Top 100 songs last month. It is currently at number 54 and is expected to go all the way to the top.

Now Afrobeats star Wizkid has tapped Justin Bieber to feature on the Essence remix. At midnight (our time) last night, Bieber thanked Wizkid for the opportunity saying “Thank u for letting me jump on the song of the summer. Essence remix out now”.

“That song has become emblematic of being back outside,” Tunji Balogun, who was recently announced as the new CEO/chairman of Def Jam and signed WizKid to RCA Records in 2017, told Billboard.

Essence is off Wizkid’s 2020 ‘Made In Lagos’ album. Listen to it here: