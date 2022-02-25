Wizkid sets a new record for African music

Wizkid has beaten a 27 year old Billboard chart record.

Wizkid has set a new record with his Made In Lagos album on the Billboard charts. This week, the album became the longest running album by an African act on the Billboard World Albums Chart.

Released in October of 2020, Made In Lagos is Wizkid’s fourth studio album. The album features guest appearances from Burna Boy, Skepta, H.E.R., Ella Mai, Tay Iwar, Projexx, Tems, Damian Marley, and Terri. The deluxe edition was released on 27 August 2021 and features additional guest appearances from Buju and Justin Bieber. The project made Wizkid the most successful African artiste of 2021, embarking on a Made In Lagos tour and receiving a Grammy Awards nomination.

The album has now spent 67 weeks on the Billboard charts surpassing the record initially owned by legend Cesaria Evora’s album ‘Cesaria’. Cesaria spent 66 weeks on the charts.