WIZZIT Digital rolls out mobile payment solution for SMEs

WIZZIT Digital has rolled out a payment solution that will see small and medium enterprises conduct cashless transactions with customers using their Android smartphones.

The firm says the Tap2Pay soft point of sale which turns smartphones into sales machine leverages on the Near Field Communication (NFC) technology whereby businesses and customers get PIN protected contactless transactions in person or online.

WIZZIT says the solution which is 100% software only, enables merchants to accept PIN secured “tap and go” transactions on any NFC enabled Android phone.

With the technology, users will not require any separate card reader or PIN-entry device as the PIN entry is already enabled through WIZZIT Digital’s patented secure “soft” PIN pad on its app.

“Simply put, WIZZIT Digital’s Tap2Pay solution transforms commercial off-the-shelf smartphones and tablets into secure contactless payment terminals that require no additional hardware, plug-ins, card-readers, or dongles to accept PIN protected card payments,” says Brian Richardson, Chief Executive Officer of WIZZIT Digital.

The Tap2Pay solution makes it possible for PIN entry to be carried out on either the merchant’s mobile device or customer’s which in this case can be either Android or iOS, allowing merchants to ‘push’ PIN entry to customers’ own devices.

WIZZIT Digital’s Tap2Pay solution can be installed on any NFC enabled Android phone or embedded into a merchant or financial service provider app.

“The PIN protected feature of the solution means there is no limit to the payment amount a merchant can accept – unlike regular contactless payments that are not PIN protected,” added Richardson.

The fintech firm is backing the contactless payment solution to deepen cashless payment in Kenya and in the continent especially during this COVID-19 period when minimal contact is being encourage by health experts to curtail the spread of the disease.

Cashless transaction has increased exponentially in Kenya since March last year at the onset of the pandemic as customers turn to e-commerce to buy goods and services.

According to data from the Communications Authority, customer to business transaction on mobile money increased 64.8%, from Kshs. 446.5 billion in the fourth quarter ending June 2020 to Kshs. 735.9 billion in the first quarter ending September 2020.

While assuring e-commerce players of security of the platform, Richardson says customers can also pay with their card for online purchases by tapping their payment card and entering their PIN, all on their NFC enabled personal Android phone.

This additional unique ability allows online transactions to be substantially more secure with no card details stored on any devices, reduces card fraud and decreases transaction costs for merchants/retailers.

“We believe that all payments should by default be PIN protected, irrespective of the value of the transaction and irrespective of whether the transaction is instore or online,” says Richardson. “Ultimately, with PIN protection merchants can securely accept any card payment regardless of the amount, and regardless of any contactless payment limits.”

WIZZIT Digital will be primarily targeting financial institutions and payment gateways who want to provide digital payment services to an estimated 130 million micro/small merchants worldwide currently without card acceptance point of sale capabilities.

According to a World Bank study, micro, small and medium retailers (MSMRs) made and accepted around in a single one-year period $34 trillion in supplier payments, wages and salaries, and customer payments, of which $19 trillion were made utilising cash and checks.

Tap2Pay will be rolled out in various markets beginning 1st February 2021.