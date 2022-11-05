Wolves appoint ex-Real Madrid and Sevilla manager Julen Lopetegui

Wolves have appointed Spaniard Julen Lopetegui as their new manager after he had initially turned them down with the 56-year-old set to take charge on 14 November, when the Premier League pauses for the World Cup in Qatar

Lopetegui was the club’s first choice to take over after they dismissed Bruno Lage on 2 October but he opted to stay at home to be near his elderly father.

“Julen is a top coach, with excellent experience at an elite level of the game,” said Wolves chairman Jeff Shi.

“Since the very beginning, Julen has been our number one choice to manage Wolves, and we look forward to welcoming him and his team when they join us in the coming weeks.”

Lopetegui’s first match will be away to Everton in the Premier League on 26 December.

We are delighted to announce Julen Lopetegui will take charge as our new head coach on Monday 14th November. 🐺✍️ — Wolves (@Wolves) November 5, 2022

Former Real Madrid boss Lopetegui was sacked by Sevilla after three years in charge following a Champions League group game defeat by Borussia Dortmund in October.

Lopetegui was appointed Sevilla boss in June 2019 and led the club to the Europa League title in 2020.

His Wolves predecessor Lage was sacked after a run of one win in 15 Premier League matches, going back to last season, with caretaker Steve Davis currently charge.

The club had previously said Davis would remain in charge until 2023 after QPR boss Michael Beale rejected the job.

Wolves have lost three of their past five games under Davis and are second from bottom of the Premier League – two points below Southampton.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...