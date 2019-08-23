Wolves are in a good position to qualify for the Europa League group stage for the first time after winning 3-2 away in Italy against Torino.

The visitors went ahead when Joao Moutinho’s free-kick was headed into his own net by Torino’s Gleison Bremer.

Diogo Jota doubled the advantage as he finished after Adama Traore’s pass.

Lorenzo de Silvestri pulled one back, Raul Jimenez’s calm finish restored Wolves’ two-goal lead before Andrea Belotti’s late penalty for Torino.

The two teams meet again at Molineux on 29 August with the winners of this play-off tie moving into the main group phase of the competition.

Wolves, playing in their first European campaign since 1980-81, will advance if they avoid defeat or only lose by one goal in a low-scoring second leg.

Nuno Espirito Santo will be delighted with the performance of his team, who were playing for the second time in four days after drawing 1-1 against Manchester United in the Premier League, while Torino are yet to start their Serie A campaign.

This was the English side’s seventh match in 29 days and Nuno opted to rest midfielder Ruben Neves, who had scored a wonderful goal against United.

But the gamble paid off as Wolves edged a thrilling game at the Stadio Olimpico Grande in Turin.

Indeed, Nuno may even be disappointed they do not have a two-goal advantage as Belotti’s 89th-minute penalty – following a clumsy challenge on him from Ruben Vinagre – gave the Italians a lifeline.

In added time, Torino had a chance to snatch an equaliser but goalkeeper Rui Patricio produced a fine save to deny Belotti his second goal.