Wolves sack head coach Rob Edwards

Wolverhampton Wanderers have parted ways with head coachRob Edwards barely seven months after seven months in charge.

Edwards, 43, was brought to the West Midlands from Middlesbrough in November in what many viewed as an appointment driven as much by sentiment as strategy. A former Wolves player with deep roots in the area, he arrived with the brief of steadying a sinking ship, but the waters proved too rough, and the club finished the season rooted to the bottom of the Premier League table.

When Edwards walked through the doors at Molineux last November, Wolves were already in serious trouble. The club had parted ways with his predecessor, and the task handed to Edwards was among the most thankless in English football — rescue a team in freefall, in a division that offers no mercy to the hesitant.

For a period, there were signs of life. Edwards brought organisation, a clearer identity and genuine belief to a dressing room that had been drifting. But the points never came in sufficient numbers, and as the season wore on, the gap between Wolves and safety became too wide to bridge. Relegation, when it was confirmed, felt less like a shock and more like the inevitable conclusion to a campaign that had been in trouble long before Edwards arrived.

Edwards’ path to Wolves was not without turbulence. His departure from Middlesbrough, where he had made an encouraging start to his tenure, drew criticism from supporters and officials at the Riverside who felt the club had been let down by a manager who had signed a long-term deal and then moved on within months. It was not the first time Edwards had left a club in complicated circumstances, having previously departed Luton Town — the club he had famously guided to the Premier League for the first time in their history, before the situation there had fully run its course.

His record at Luton remains the defining achievement of his managerial career to date. Taking a club from the lower reaches of English football to the top flight is no small feat, and it is a reminder that Edwards is a capable, thoughtful coach whose ability should not be measured solely by what happened in the second half of this turbulent season at Wolves.

Wolves have wasted little time in identifying a successor. César Peixoto, head coach of Portuguese side Gil Vicente, is set to be appointed as the club’s new manager.

Peixoto, 45, has built a growing reputation in Portugal, guiding Gil Vicente to a creditable sixth-place finish in the Primeira Liga last season, a performance that placed him firmly on the radar of clubs across Europe.