Woman arrested for impersonating GSU officer to be detained for 21 days

A 22-year-old woman who was arrested in Busia for impersonating a General Service Unit (GSU) officer will be detained for 21 days pending investigations.

Jacinta Merlin Ouma was arrested on Wednesday evening in Butula, Busia County after a tip off from the public.

Appearing in court Thursday morning, Jacinta confessed to acquiring the GSU uniform in Industrial area with the intention of deceiving the public into believing she was a legitimate police officer.

It is alleged that the suspect has been masquerading as a police officer in various police stations across the country including Kabete police station, as well as multiple stations in Kisumu and Busia.

She is expected to face charges related to impersonation and unauthorized possession of police uniform and an AK-47 rifle.