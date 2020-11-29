Woman arrested for spiking victim’s drink in Nyali

Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigation have arrested a woman for spiking her victim’s drink at a club in Nyali, Mombasa County.

The suspect, Beatrice Mueni Mbiu aged 24 years is said to have stole the victim’s phone and transferred Ksh 1.7 million from his bank account.

“A woman who spiked her victim’s drink at a Club in Nyali and thereafter stole his phone and transfered Ksh 1.7 Million from his bank account has been arrested by detectives based at Nyali,” said the DCI.

According to the DCI, the suspect was captured on camera and was positively identified by the victim.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



Police are still searching for her two accomplices who are on the run since the incident was reported on 8th September.

She will be arraigned in court next week.

In other news, the DCI attached to the Serious Crime Unit (SCU) have busted a fake gold syndicate and arrested two Nairobi businessmen who swindled a foreigner some substantial amount of money.

The two, Jackson Maina and Awuyene Mbombo who are also the directors of Airlink Freight Limited were and seized four metal boxes containing fake gold nuggets, assorted stamps and gold smelting equipment.

The arrest comes after the foreigner from Burkina Faso filed a complaint at the DCI claiming he had been swindled by the two between October 27 and November 16.

The two claimed they could sell him gold.

The two suspects will be charged in court on Monday.

The DCI has appealed to the public who might have fallen victim to the syndicate to file a report at the SCU offices at Mazingira Complex on Kiambu Road.