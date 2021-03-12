Woman arrested with grenades, teargas canisters en route to Marsabit

Anti Terror Police officers on Thursday detained a woman found with three grenades and teargas canisters at Sololo, Marsabit County.

According to police officers, the 24-year-old woman was travelling in a Public Service Vehicle (PSV) belonging to Nanyuki Car Sacco.

The suspect was heading to Marsabit from Moyale.

The woman is said to have concealed the explosives in her handbag before she was arrested by police who were acting on a tip off from members of the public.

“The explosives discovered by a multi agency team of officers comprising of our Police and AP counterparts, had been carefully concealed in a handbag belonging to the suspect,” said DCI in a statement.

The police also suspect that the explosives were destined to Kenya’s capital city.

“DCI’s Anti Terror Police officers have since taken over investigations into the matter are yet to establish the exact location where the explosives were destined, though it is believed that they were headed to the capital city,” added the statement.

Police have also arrested the driver of the vehicle as a person of interest to assist with the investigations.

The police thanked the members of public who provided information that lead to the arrest of the suspects.

“Were it not for the swift action by the gallant officers on duty, the explosives would have caused untold pain and suffering, to innocent citizens, had they been utilized for their intended evil purpose,” noted the DCI.

The DCI have called upon any person with additional information regarding this case, to kindly volunteer it on 0800722203.