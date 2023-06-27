Woman charged after leaving child in house to merry make

A woman has been sentenced to a three-year non-custodial sentence by a Loitoktok law court for child neglect.

Leah Napaso who appeared before Principal Magistrate Judicaster Nthuku was charged that on June 6, 2023, at the Loitoktok township area, she neglected her eight-month-old child.

Napasho is said to have locked her child in her rental house in Loitoktok and went to a nearby bar for merry-making.

Loitoktok sub-county children officer Dennis Njoroge narrated to the court how he received a report of a child locked in a rental house and alerted police from Loitoktok Police Station.

In the company of police, the children officer broke into the house and rescued the toddler and a search of the accused was commenced.

After an hour the accused was found in the bar dead drunk and was arrested and escorted to police station where she was charged with the offence before been arraigned in court where she denied the offence.

The court found the prosecution had proved the case beyond reasonable doubt leading to the sentencing.