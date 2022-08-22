Woman charged in court for impersonating a voter during elections

A woman was on Monday arraigned before a Nyeri court for presenting a stolen identity card during the August 9, General Elections.

Joyce Ngonya is alleged to have presented herself at Githuariga Primary School polling station in Nyeri town on August 9 at 12 noon bearing a national identity card belonging to Susan Wanjiru with the intention of voting.

The police officer manning the entrance of the polling station became suspicious of the jittery Ngonya and informed the station’s presiding officer.

The court heard that police officers from Nyeri Central Police Station were immediately summoned and arrested Ngonya.

Further investigations conducted by police also revealed that Wanjiru had filed a police report that her identification card had been stolen and was still waiting for a replacement ID.

In her defence, Ngonya, who pleaded guilty to the charges, beseeched Nyeri Resident Magistrate James Macharia to pardon her adding that her school-going son depended on her.

The court ordered her to be remanded at Nyeri Police Station as she awaits the next mention of the case on September 1.

In another matter in the Nyeri court, a woman accused of fraud has been released on Ksh 200,000 cash bail pending a hearing of the case.

Esther Muchiri is accused of receiving Ksh 140, 000 from Magdaline Gitau with a promise of selling her a car worth the same amount in a deal that was brokered between April 20 and April 24 this year in Nyeri.

Contrary to the initial agreement, the court heard that the suspect neither delivered the car nor refunded the money.

However, the accused denied the charges and was released on cash bail awaiting the mention of the case on August 31.