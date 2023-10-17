Woman charged in court for sharing daughters nudes online

A 34 year old woman has been charged before a Mombasa court with online pornography for sharing nude photos of her 10 year old daughter with a foreigner.

Faith Ashikoye pleaded guilty for online child abuse contrary to section 22 (3)(c) as read with section 22(4) of the children’s act no. 29 of 2018.

Chief Magistrate Hon. Martha Mutuhu heard that Faith alias Lucky Nduts Alias Faith John Alias Mama Tatiana subjected her daughter to online abuse by sharing nude photos with Zohair Al Mukaram.

The court further heard that the said Zohair Al Mukaram, who was due to fly into the country mid this month was scheduled to have sex with both the accused and her daughter.

The accused also pleaded guilty of subjecting her daughter to child pornography contrary to section 24(1)(d) of the computer misuse and cybercrimes act no. 5 of 2018.

Hon. Mutuku heard that Faith intentionally and unlawfully possessed her daughter’s obscene images on her mobile phone for pornography reasons.

The accused committed both offences on diverse dates between the August 2023 and 15th October 2023, at unknown place within Changamwe Sub County in Mombasa County.

The matter being prosecuted by Principal Prosecution Counsel Alex Gituma and Prosecution Council Yassir Mohamed will be mentioned Wednesday for facts reading before sentencing.

The court also ordered that the accused be held in custody and her 10 year child and her two siblings places under supervised care and protection.