Woman crush Wednesday has never sounded so good
What’s better than a great song? A great playlist. But what’s a great playlist for Wednesday? A curated playlist featuring 12 Kenyan women who are immensely talented with amazing vocals. Hopefully, this Woman Crush Wednesday playlist will be the only thing you listen to for the next few days.
Sanaipei Tande – Kunitema
Released: July 17, 2020
Bonus song: “Mfalme wa Mapenzi”
Tanasha Donna – Sawa
Released: May 29, 2020
Bonus Song: “Radio”
Serro – Aheri
Released: November 30, 2019
Bonus Song: “Ya Dunia”
Nadia Mukami – Tesa
Released: July 15, 2020
Bonus Song: “Maombi”
Sage – Watching you
Released: December 6, 2017
Bonus Song: “What I am”
Avril – Come Home
Released: July 15, 2020
Bonus Song: “In love”
Dela – Good bad boy
Released: February 14, 2019
Bonus Song: “Hello” Swahili cover
Emma Cheruto – Nice Car
Released: May 2, 2020
Bonus Song: “Switch”
Suzziah – Tucheze
Released: November 6, 2019
Bonus: “Go down”
Xenia – See me
Released: October 3, 2019
Bonus: “Niambie”
Karun – Hit me up
Released: December 13, 2019
Bonus Song: “Make Believe”
Kambua – Njoo
Released: April 19, 2019
Bonus Song: “Sio Mwisho”
Don’t agree with our list? Talk to us here.