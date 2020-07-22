Woman crush Wednesday has never sounded so good

What’s better than a great song? A great playlist. But what’s a great playlist for Wednesday? A curated playlist featuring 12 Kenyan women who are immensely talented with amazing vocals. Hopefully, this Woman Crush Wednesday playlist will be the only thing you listen to for the next few days.

Sanaipei Tande – Kunitema

Released: July 17, 2020

Bonus song: “Mfalme wa Mapenzi”

Tanasha Donna – Sawa

Released: May 29, 2020

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



Bonus Song: “Radio”

Serro – Aheri

Released: November 30, 2019

Bonus Song: “Ya Dunia”

Nadia Mukami – Tesa

Released: July 15, 2020

Bonus Song: “Maombi”

Sage – Watching you

Released: December 6, 2017

Bonus Song: “What I am”

Avril – Come Home

Released: July 15, 2020

Bonus Song: “In love”

Dela – Good bad boy

Released: February 14, 2019

Bonus Song: “Hello” Swahili cover

Emma Cheruto – Nice Car

Released: May 2, 2020

Bonus Song: “Switch”

Suzziah – Tucheze

Released: November 6, 2019

Bonus: “Go down”

Xenia – See me

Released: October 3, 2019

Bonus: “Niambie”

Karun – Hit me up

Released: December 13, 2019

Bonus Song: “Make Believe”

Kambua – Njoo

Released: April 19, 2019

Bonus Song: “Sio Mwisho”

Don’t agree with our list? Talk to us here.

Tell Us What You Think