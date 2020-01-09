Woman, four children hospitalized after botched suicide attempt

A 29 year old woman and her four children are nursing serious injuries at Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Teaching and Referral Hospital (JOOTRH) in Kisumu following a botched suicide attempt.

Mercy Anyango locked herself and the four children in their house at Awasi in Nyando sub-county last evening where she stabbed them severally with a sharp knife inflicting serious wounds.

She then stabbed herself in the stomach and throat before neighbors were attracted by sounds of wailing children.

They broke into the house and found the five bleeding profusely with the woman still holding the knife in her hands.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



The woman and her children, two boys aged 12 and 7 and two girls aged 11 and 9 were rushed to Awasi Catholic Dispensary where they received first aid before being referred to JOOTRH.

Dr. Brian Amata who works at the emergency unit said the four children have been stabilized.

The doctors, he said were in the process of taking x-ray pictures of the mother to establish the extent of her injuries.

Speaking to the media at her hospital bed, Anyango said she took the beastly action after being chased away from her matrimonial home in Oyugis.

“I have endured so much pain in his hands. This time round he descended on me with kicks and blows and asked me to leave because he married another wife. So I decided to kill myself and the children,” she said.