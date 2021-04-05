Woman, her son arrested for hacking ‘lover’ to death in Makueni

Police in Mbooni East Sub-county have arrested a woman and her son for interrogation in connection with the murder of a 46-year-old man on Sunday night.

The 11pm incident occurred at Mukimwani village where the deceased Justus Manthi Kyengo was allegedly killed by a woman identified as Christine Wanza Mutie, also aged 46 assisted by her son Nicholas Mutinda Mutie, aged 20 years.

Police recovered Kyengo’s body near the gate to the suspects’ house with deep cuts on the neck, head and left hand. He reportedly had an affair with the woman.

“The woman and man who are lovers, are believed to have disagreed over unknown issues resulting to her attacking the deceased using a panga assisted by her son,” said Makueni County Police Commander Joseph Ole Naipeyan while speaking to KNA on telephone on Monday.

Ole Naipeyan said that the two suspects are being held at Mbumbuni Police Station and will be arraigned in court after investigations are completed where they will face murder charges.

The county boss said a blood stained panga was recovered inside the suspect’s house and added the body of the deceased has been taken to Tawa Funeral Home for preservation to await a postmortem examination.

It should be observed that this is a fourth person to be killed in the area after a man strangled his two children aged 9 and 4 years old before hanging himself on a mango tree one week ago.