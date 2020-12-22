Woman in court for ‘spiking’ a man’s drink before robbing him Kshs.1.7 Million

A-middle-aged woman has denied the charges of stealing sh1.7 million and a mobile phone worth Ksh. 30,000 from her “catch” after spiking his drink.

Beatrice Mueni Mbiu charges were read during the mention of her case before Shanzu Law Courts Resident Magistrate David Odhiambo.

24-year-old Mueni is alleged to have administered a harmful stupefying drug on Richard Nyasamba Wanyonyi while hanging out at Drips Pub, a drinking joint in Bamburi area of Nyali sub-county within Mombasa County before stealing from him on September 8 2020.

Richard was drinking the night at Drips Club in Bamburi area when he was joined by Mueni together with two ladies purported to be her accomplices in the racket but are still at large.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



According to the police statement, while recounting his ‘Mchele’ ordeal, Wanyonyi said he started experiencing difficulty in breathing before he became unconscious.

“It was after I became unconscious that Mueni stole my phone and managed to transfer Sh1.6 million from my bank account,” Wanyonyi’s report to police read.

Following her arrest on Saturday 28th November 2020 after being on the run for several weeks, Mueni admitted to sharing the loot with two more suspects who were in her company and are still at-large.

After weeks of “hide and seek game”, the DCI from Mombasa County sleuth pounced on Mueni at her new hideout at Signature Club off Kenyatta Avenue in Mombasa and is believed to be part of a gang of women behind rising cases where revelers are drugged and robbed in Mombasa and Kilifi.

Mueni is out on a cash bail of one million shillings and the hearing of the case starts on 25th January next year 2021.