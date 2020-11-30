Woman in drink spiking drama released on bail

Written By: Nicholas Kigondu/Haniel Mengistu
16

A middle-aged woman was Monday charged with stupefying and stealing over a million shillings from a patron in Mombasa over the weekend.

KBC Radio_KICD Timetable

Beatrice Mueni Mbiu was arraigned at Shanzu Law Courts where she is facing two counts of administering a stupefying drug to Richard Nyasamba Wanyonyi and later stole Ksh.1,604,212.

Also Read  Six in court over gold smuggling racket

Mbiu who appeared before   Resident Magistrate Yusuf Shikanda denied the charges and was released on a 1 million shillings cash bail with an alternative bond of Ksh. 3 million.

Mueni is alleged to have administered a drug to Wanyonyi while they were hanging out at a club in Nyali on September 8 2020.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153

She faces another count of stealing Ksh.1.574, 212 from Wanyonyi’s NCBA bank account and his Huawei phone valued at Ksh.30,000.

Also Read  Woman arrested for spiking victim’s drink in Nyali

“The accused shall be released on a bond of Ksh. 3 million with a similar surety or a cash bail of Ksh. 1 million,” Said Hon Shikanda.

Also Read  Drama as Sonko is arrested, released during a meeting with “friendly” MCAs

According to police two more suspects who were in the company of Mbiu are still at-large.

KBC-You-tube-728x90-New-2

Tell Us What You Think

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR