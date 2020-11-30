Woman in drink spiking drama released on bail

A middle-aged woman was Monday charged with stupefying and stealing over a million shillings from a patron in Mombasa over the weekend.

Beatrice Mueni Mbiu was arraigned at Shanzu Law Courts where she is facing two counts of administering a stupefying drug to Richard Nyasamba Wanyonyi and later stole Ksh.1,604,212.

Mbiu who appeared before Resident Magistrate Yusuf Shikanda denied the charges and was released on a 1 million shillings cash bail with an alternative bond of Ksh. 3 million.

Mueni is alleged to have administered a drug to Wanyonyi while they were hanging out at a club in Nyali on September 8 2020.

She faces another count of stealing Ksh.1.574, 212 from Wanyonyi’s NCBA bank account and his Huawei phone valued at Ksh.30,000.

“The accused shall be released on a bond of Ksh. 3 million with a similar surety or a cash bail of Ksh. 1 million,” Said Hon Shikanda.

According to police two more suspects who were in the company of Mbiu are still at-large.