Woman Rep calls for close monitoring of schools to curb COVID-19

Nyandarua Woman Rep Faith Gitau wants schools monitored closely for COVID-19 safety protocols ahead of the reopening next week.

According to Gitau there is a need to assess safety compliance levels in the institutions to ascertain the safety of children and the teachers.

While calling on the Government to move in and help construct makeshift classes to help address congestion in the institutions, Gitau said some institutions were yet to comprehend how to address congestion.

She appealed to the Government to ensure they provided free face masks to all school going children as a way to avert the spread of the novel pandemic.

The legislator added that through the National Government Affirmative Action Funds (NGAAF) she has managed to provide water tanks to various institutions to ensure they store water for hand washing.

The Woman Rep was speaking while distributing food donations to vulnerable groups in the county during the holidays.

She also called on parents to ensure that girls who become pregnant report back to school as well.

She said that at least 10, 000 vulnerable households in the county had received food donations amongst other goods.

Elsewhere Busia Deputy County Commissioner Kipchumbar Rutto has appealed to parents to ensure their children report to school on Monday next week without failure and ordered chiefs and their assistants to arrest those who will not take their kids back to school when schools open

Rutto said that the Government has put in place measures to contain COVID-19 among pupils and teachers, dispelling fears of infections in schools.

He said that already chiefs have been recruited to ensure the law is implemented and parents who break the law will be arrested and action taken against them