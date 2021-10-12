Woman Rep calls for political tolerance among politicians

Isiolo Woman Rep Rehema Jaldesa has urged youths to shun divisive politics and violence ahead of the 2022 general elections.

This comes a group of bodaboda operators heckled her during Deputy President William Ruto’s visit to Isiolo.

The legislator says the trend is unfortunate, claiming a few politicians are misusing the youths by paying them to embarrass other leaders.

Speaking in Isiolo town yesterday after she handed over a Kshs 2 Million donation from the Deputy President to the Isiolo Market Management Committee to boost traders whose stalls were consumed by fire three years ago, Rehema called for political tolerance among local politicians across the Country,.

She noted that in 2017, former Governor Godana Doyo was heckled in the presence of President Uhuru Kenyatta in Isiolo town a trend she says must come to an end.

The Isiolo Market management Committee led by the chairperson Daniel Gitonga lauded the Woman Rep for her support towrards various empowerment projects saying they will support her bid to retain the seat.