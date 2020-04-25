Government urged to reduce cost of basic commodities

Laikipia Woman Rep Cate Waruguru now wants the Government to consider lowering the cost of basic commodities so that every Kenyan can afford them.

Waruguru says the cost of items such as maize flour, bread, cooking oil, among others should be scaled down during this period of Coronavirus Pandemic.

She said it was good that the price of fuel has gone down, but now wants the cost of items such as foodstuffs reduced saying the common mwananchi is struggling to put food on the table.

Speaking during the launch of Laikipia county National Governments Affirmative Action Fund distribution of food stuff, sanitizers, and face masks to the vulnerable in the County to counter the spread of COVID 19, Waruguru lauded the Government for its continued support to the marginalized saying the gesture should continue.

The legislator said the beneficiaries will mostly be those not included in other programs launched by the County and National Government.

Waruguru said they are targeting as many people as possible since there is no definite time when Coronavirus Pandemic is expected to end.

She said that the elderly, people living with disabilities and those who were retrenched following massive layoffs because of bad business occasioned by the pandemic will get food and water tanks to harvest water during this rainy season.

In Laikipia East and parts of Laikipia North Sub Counties, 5000 packs of 5 kilogrammes each of maize flour, 1000 small water tanks will be issued to the elderly and those living with disabilities.

Major towns and their environs will receive 40, 250 litres water tanks for hand washing while boda boda operators will get 20,000 face masks and 5000 pieces of 120ml of sanitizers.

Waruguru said this is the first batch of help from NGAAF and they will be monitoring the distribution to make sure that it is done in a proper manner.

Laikipia East Deputy County Commissioner Esther Dhahabu urged residents to follow the set Government rules by observing social distancing, wearing face masks and washing hands regularly.