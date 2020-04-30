Woman Rep urges residents to support pastors during COVID 19

Baringo Woman Representative has urged well to do residents and local leaders in the area to provide for their respective church pastors until the coronavirus pandemic situation improves.

Gladwell Cheruiyot who spoke said the clergy should not suffer during this time when churches are closed while members have enough in their stores.

“You know that they are suffering now because their stipends come from our offerings and tithes which is not forthcoming now because of the pandemic. Do not let them suffer when you are there. Please help them so that they are able to provide for their families like other people,” she pleaded.

Speaking in Kabarnet town when she donated face masks, water tanks and hand sanitizers to the residents of Baringo Central, the Woman Representative also called on local leaders to team up in order to help the marginalized, especially those in slum, widows, orphans and the elderly.

She advised her constituents to strictly follow the guidelines and rules issued by the Ministry of Health to curb the spread of the virus.

“You should not wear face masks or observe social distance just because you fear being arrested by police officers. You are asked to wear masks at all times to protect yourselves and not the security officers,” she said.

The Woman Representative donated 120 plastic tanks, 120 stands, 120 jericans of 50 litres, 480 hand sanitizers and 1500 face masks from the National Government Affirmative Action Fund (NGAAF) for distribution to wananchi in Baringo Central Sub County.