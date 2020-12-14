Woman stabs husband to death in domestic brawl

Police in Ololulung`a area in Narok South sub-county are holding a 21-year-old woman who is alleged to have stabbed her husband to death during a domestic brawl.

Confirming the incident, Narok South Sub-county Police Commander Magdalene Chebet said the 23-year-old man identified as Patrick Onyinkwa came home drunk at around 4.30 pm on Sunday and engaged in an altercation with his wife Nancy Njambi who picked a knife and stabbed him in the left side of the chest.

The victim died on the spot and the body was taken to Narok Referral Hospital mortuary pending post mortem and further investigations into the incident.

Chebet said the suspect would be arraigned in court as soon as investigations were complete to face murder charges.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



The suspect had initially told the police that her husband had fallen on a nail and injured himself on the left side of the chest but during investigations, police recovered the bloodstained murder weapon.

A Kenya Sector Status report on protection from gender violence released in October this year quotes a study by Kenya National Bureau of Statistics which shows that 23.6 per cent of Kenyans have witnessed or heard cases of domestic violence in their communities since the introduction of COVID-19 containment measures.

The national GBV Hotline 1195 also received 810 cases in September (as of 29 September 2020) as compared to 646 cases in August, an increase of 25 per cent. All cases received psychosocial first aid (PFA) and referral services.

It also quotes a study undertaken by the Ministry of Health and Population Council in April 2020 on COVID-19 Knowledge, Attitudes, Practices and Needs which showed that 39 per cent of women and 32 per cent of men were experiencing tensions in their homes.

According to a police crime report, murder is still one of leading crimes committed in Kenya every year second only to carjacking and puts Kenya at position 10 on the list of countries with the highest crime rates in the world.

A 2018 police crime shows that there were 2,774 murder incidents in the country in 2017 as compared to 2,856 in 2018, an increase of three per cent.

Sociologists and psychologists attribute the increase in the number of domestic violence and murder cases and criminal cases in the country since March this year to socio-economic factors such as the Covid-19 pandemic situation which has disrupted livelihoods in the country and high unemployment which has led to frustration among the youth.