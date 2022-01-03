Woman suspected of killing neighbor detained for 8 days

A woman facing murder charges over the death of her neighbor after a fighting incident in Kibarage slums will spend eight more days in police custody pending investigations.

In an Affidavit filed in court investigating officer Charles Muchoya, Clementine Nandutu is said to have fought with the deceased and caused her injuries that led to her death five days later.

The court heard that Clementine Nandutu had fought with the deceased Mary Njambi Mumbi on 27th December 2021, causing her injuries that are suspected to have caused her death on the 1st of January.

The Police want to conduct a mental examination on the suspect and get a post mortem report on the deceased to establish the cause of death.

The suspects phone and that of the deceased are yet to be submitted for forensic analysis.

The police had sought for 14 days to conclude investigations into the murder but the court granted 8 days during which the accused will be in their custody.