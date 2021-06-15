Woman suspected of murdering teenager arraigned in Court

Police in Mombasa are seeking to detain a murder suspect for 14 days to enable them complete investigations.

Director of Public Prosecution counsel Bosibori Ogega want Faiza Ali Hassan detained for her involvement in the murder of 19-year-old Najma Abdullahi Maalim in Mombasa last week.

Faiza was the last person to be seen with Najma on Thursday last week after she visited the deceased at her home in Changamwe.

Ogega told Resident Magistrate Vincent Adet that Faiza has been on the run after she learnt police were looking for her.

Ogega argues that Faiza escaped from Mombasa to Eldoret and later tried to sneak back to Nairobi where she was apprehended by police in Kangundo area.

Najma was found unconscious at Dongo Kundu Area by good Samaritans and taken to PortReiz Sub-County Hospital where she died while undergoing treatment.

The Magistrate will rule on the application on Wednesday after Faiza claimed she does not understand English or Swahili.

A postmortem conducted at the Coast General Hospital on Saturday indicated Najma died of high-velocity injury.

The autopsy further revealed the teenager suffered a seven-centimeter fracture on the right side of her head, which also had a deep cut.

Ogega said police are yet to record statements from crucial witnesses who are outside Mombasa County and collect call data from the suspect.

According to police Fiaza was seen with the deceased on the evening of June 9 2021 at Changamwe area after Najma escorted her from their home in Changamwe.

The deceased family lawyer Derrick Odhiambo told the court the family wants justice for their daughter and the suspect should be detained until the investigations are complete.

Police reports indicate that Najma left home at 4pm, and when her elder sister, Ifrah Abdullahi, called her at 6pm, Najma said she was on her way back home.

At 7pm, Najma’s phone was unreachable and she did not return home that night.

Najma sat her 2020 KCSE exams at Karima Girls’ High School in Kinangop, Nyandarua County.

She was to join university later this year after scoring a B (plain) in the national test.

After completing secondary education, she moved to Mombasa, where she was staying with her elder sister, Ifrah Abdullahi.