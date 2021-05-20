Woman who rides bicycle to distribute sanitary towels awarded

A volunteer with Kenya Red Cross who rides a bicycle to distribute sanitary towels to needy girls in Tana River County has been feted for exemplary service.

Ms Milka Hadida Yuda received the Florence Nightingale Medal for her outstanding efforts in ending menses shame among vulnerable girls in the region.

Yuda is among 25 outstanding nurses and nursing aides from 18 countries who received the award this year.

The Florence Nightingale medal of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) honors exceptional nurses and nursing aides. The Award also recognizes exemplary service or pioneering spirit in the areas of public health or nursing education.

Yuda was nominated for the prestigious award by the Kenya Red Cross Society.

In their congratulatory message, Kenya Red Cross Society hailed Yuda’s efforts in ending menses period poverty by conducting drives to collect sanitary towels and promoting reproductive health education in Tana River County.

On her part Yuda urged all volunteers not to hang up their boots but instead continue serving their communities.

Her self-sacrifice story of riding bicycle every month to distribute sanitary towels to vulnerable girls in Tana River came to light after it was documented by the Kenya News Agency (KNA).