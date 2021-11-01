Woman’s hand chopped off by estranged husband in Busia

Domestic violence in Kenya continues to rear its ugly head after a 22-year-old lady in Busia was attacked by her estranged husband.

The woman from Burinda area of Butula in Busia County had her hand chopped off following a domestic squabble.

According to the victim’s mother Modesta Auma, her daughter fled her matrimonial home following persistent wrangling and sought refuge at her parents home.

This displeased the husband who waylaid her while in the company of her siblings as they collected firewood.

Police have launched a manhunt for the suspect whole fled on a motorbike after the heinous act.

Her family is demanding justice claiming that this is not the first time their daughter had been assaulted by the man whom they described as violent.

The incident comes barely a month after world cross country champion Agnes Jebet Tirop was murdered by the husband who is in police custody.

