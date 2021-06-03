Women, adolescents face loss of health services, jobs during COVID-19

Poor mental health, disruptions to education, loss of income and violence, are some of the worrying consequences of COVID-19, according to women and young people.

The experiences of over 30,000 people, mainly women and young people, were documented in 2020 by organizations in Sub-Saharan Africa, Latin America and South Asia.

They found that women and young people are carrying a heavy burden during the pandemic, exacerbating existing forms of bias and discrimination.

“Too often, policy decisions are taken in the absence of hearing directly from community members about what they need and want,” said Helga Fogstad, Executive Director of The Partnership for Maternal, Newborn and Child Health (PMNCH).

The experiences and voices in the “Finding Hope” project shine a light on what really matters to women and young people,” she added. “This information is vital not only for steering COVID-19 policy and programming now but also for encouraging greater investments in community-based accountability systems to support post-pandemic recovery and resilience.”

Leading civil society groups, including Amref Health Africa; the Centre for Catalyzing Change (C3); the Graça Machel Trust; International Planned Parenthood Federation Western Hemisphere Region (IPPFWHR); and Profamilia (Colombia) used surveys, interviews, social media and webinars to gain insights into the experiences of women and young people in India, and countries in sub-Saharan Africa, Latin America and the Caribbean.

This information was used to inform their respective programme responses to COVID-19.

“This study is proof of what we have consistently been saying: Women and children continue to bear the biggest brunt of the pandemic on all fronts, whether it’s their economic or social well-being,” says Dr Githinji Gitahi, Global CEO, Amref Health Africa.

Women are overrepresented in many of the industries hardest hit by COVID-19, such as agriculture, food service, retail and entertainment, including representing over 70% of the health workforce, which is at high risk in the pandemic.

Women, children, and the youth continue to be prioritized in our various programs across Africa to ensure that COVID-19 recovery efforts reach these critical demographics.”

Key findings of the survey

Finding Hope shows that across different contexts and regions, the reported experiences of women and adolescents are strikingly similar. Stress and anxiety are rooted in disruptions to daily activities, education and work, as well as restrictions on mobility and social interaction.

Concerns include:

impact on mental health and wellbeing due to disruption of life

limits on access to formal and informal education

food insecurity

loss of livelihoods

lack of access to health information and services

limitations to sexual and reproductive health and rights

increased violence; and

lack of safety and reduced agency

Finding Hope also highlights different strategies and approaches being implemented in different countries to address the significant challenges facing women and young people.

Across the world, COVID-19 hit first and hardest among the poorest, most vulnerable and marginalized communities in every survey region, revealing grave inequalities within societies and exacerbating existing challenges facing women and adolescents.

This is especially true for those who live in rural and marginalized communities or work in the informal sector.

Key findings on the impact of COVID-19

Finding Hope illustrates the heavy burden women and young people have carried during this crisis, with many common concerns echoed across different countries in different regions, from Africa to Asia to Latin America and the Caribbean.

This suggests experiences of stress and anxiety are rooted in disruptions to daily activities, education and work, restrictions to mobility during lockdowns, and the need for physical distancing. Concerns raised by women and teens included:

Impact on mental health due to disruption of normal life: COVID-19 and the ensuing quarantine and physical distancing measures have had a range of psychological impacts on people’s well-being. For example, many women, especially those working in the informal sector (e.g., in India and South Africa), reported feeling increased stress, anxiety and tension due to loss of income. In an online survey in Colombia, 67% of young women aged 18-29 (597/886) reported being concerned about the risk of anxiety or depression since the beginning of the pandemic. “Not being able to work as I used to has stressed me out. It makes me sad. Confinement affects me too”, a 28-year-old woman, Colombia.

Disruption to formal and informal education: In a survey of youth networks in the Latin America and Caribbean region conducted by the International Planned Parenthood Federation’s regional body, 50% (544/1,088) of 10-29-year-olds reported they faced challenges in pursuing their studies due to limited access to technology, such as computers or the internet. They feared these disruptions could affect their plans for future education. “I can’t go to school at all and I feel my life is just on standstill. Nothing is moving. I may never finish high school: who knows”, an 18-year-old woman, South Africa.

Loss of livelihoods and food insecurity: In a survey of community members in Bihar India, over 91% (1,042/1,150) reported that COVID-19 and lockdown had adversely affected their income. Women and young people in nine states of India reported that many families were forced to reduce the quantity and variety of their food to cope with job losses, food shortages and decreased financial resources. In Colombia, an online survey of more than 1,287 young people aged 18-29 found that 23% of young women and almost 21% of young men had lost their jobs during the pandemic, according to community organization Profamilia.

Limited access to health information and services: A review of program data from five counties in Kenya (Kiambu, Makueni, Muranga, Bungoma, Nairobi) revealed a reduction in service utilization by approximately 30%. Inadequate knowledge about, and awareness of, COVID-19 is an ongoing challenge. In Latin America and the Caribbean, only 33% (2,908/8,811) of young people aged between 13 and 29 years knew how the virus was transmitted. In India, for example, frontline workers reported that all immunization services were suspended in early April 2020, except for certain vaccinations for babies delivered in health facilities. “I am worried because I’m not sure if I will find the facility open or if I will find nurses during delivery”, pregnant woman Bungoma county, Kenya.

Violence: Extensive evidence has emerged about the rise of domestic violence during the pandemic; a UNFPA analysis from April 2020 estimated that a six-month lockdown could result in an additional 31 million cases of gender-based violence. Women and girls surveyed in nine states of India reported increased verbal, physical and sexual abuse in general during the pandemic, punctuated by even higher spikes when liquor shops re-opened. “When shops selling alcohol were closed, why did the government re-open them? Because when they sit jobless… they get drunk and create a ruckus. It has a lot of effects”, adolescent girl, India.

Commenting on the findings, Marta Royo, Executive Director of Profamilia, said: “This work showed that, in different contexts and regions, the experiences of adolescent girls and young women during the pandemic are similar. To address them, governments, civil society, humanitarian organizations, NGOs and community-based organisations must consider in their response and recovery plans addressing gender inequality and the safety of women and adolescent girls, including child health, maternal and sexual and reproductive health services among essential services, and strengthening and reducing gaps in access to the internet and information technologies.”

Mitigating the impact of COVID-19

Collaborating organizations also identified a range of strategies and approaches being implemented in different countries to address the significant challenges facing women and young people. Some of the common strategies included:

Government-led economic measures to stabilize household income, despite the widespread loss of livelihoods;

Inclusion of sexual, reproductive, maternal, newborn, child and adolescent health and nutrition (SRMNCAH+N) services in government essential service lists;

Using digital tools and traditional media to reach diverse population groups with health messages and psychological support;

Collective planning and implementation by civil society, humanitarian and non-governmental organizations, as well as self-help groups, frontline and community workers, to ensure the sustained provision of essential services to affected families and marginalized groups during lockdown

By Beth Nyaga