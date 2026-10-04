Women attendees double at this year’s Subha women convention

Over 300 women from Nairobi’s business, diplomatic, corporate, entrepreneurial and social circles converged at a Nairobi hotel on Saturday for the second edition of the Suhba Series: Becoming Her, a curated women’s experience founded by communications strategist and entrepreneur Farida Idris and produced by FID & Co.

Dressed in shades of plum and purple, the event brought together women shaping conversations across Kenya.

The main objective of the second edition was to create a space where women can move beyond titles, exchange ideas, and build relationships that matter.

As keynote speaker, former Cabinet Secretary Amb. Amina Mohamed led the programme alongside Fawzia Ali-Kimanthi, Chief Consumer Business Officer at Safaricom PLC, media personality Dr Julie Gichuru, who is also President & CEO of the Africa Leadership and Dialogue Institute (ALADI), and Sumayya Hassan, CEO of Iktifaa Shari’ah-Compliant Investment House.

The afternoon also welcomed Hon. Harriette Chiggai, Presidential Advisor on Women’s Rights in the Executive Office of the President, as Chief Guest, and CHRP Quresha Abdullahi, Executive Director & Council Secretary of the Institute of Human Resource Management (IHRM), as Special Guest.

In her address to the gathering, Amb. Amina Mohamed emphasised the importance of having the courage to grow.

“Becoming is not about arriving at a perfect version of yourself. It is about having the courage to keep growing, to keep learning and to use every season of your journey to create possibility, not only for yourself, but for the women who will come after you,” she said.

Chiggai encouraged women to make an impact in society by not only taking up leadership positions but also leaving a positive mark.

“A woman should not simply be invited into the room to make the room look different. She should be able to contribute to the conversation, influence the decision and have the confidence to say, ‘This is what I think. This is what I know. This is what I bring,” Chiggai said.

CHRP Quresha Abdullahi added that “another woman’s progress is part of the evidence of your leadership.”

The convention celebrated another milestone this year by doubling its attendees. Suhba’s inaugural edition attracted 160 women while this year’s edition attracted over 300 attendees, demonstrating the growing appetite for spaces where women can connect beyond social media, professional titles and traditional networking.

For Idris, Suhba is a natural extension of a career spanning nearly two decades across media, communications, commercial partnerships and experiential events, including her years at Capital Group Limited and involvement in building Koroga Festival.

Today, through FID & Co., she is building original platforms and experiences around the agency’s philosophy of Insight. Strategy. Impact.

“Suhba is about creating a room where women don’t just listen to extraordinary stories but where they recognise themselves in those stories, share their own, and leave having made connections that can extend far beyond the afternoon,” said Idris.

Suhba was deliberately designed to feel different from a conventional conference.

Invited guests were treated to a sophisticated high-tea setting, immersive brand activations, music, beauty experiences, gifting, photography and curated networking, with Vintage Concepts bringing the Becoming Her aesthetic to life through rich purple tones, florals and elegant lounge settings.

Lucky winners at the event were awarded return tickets to Mombasa from Skyward Airlines, while another lucky winner received a two-night full-board getaway for two to one of its Ethiopian destinations sponsored by Kuriftu Resorts Ethiopia.

According to Idris, the vision is to grow Suhba into a community where women across generations and industries can build genuine relationships, create business opportunities, mentor one another, and open doors for a new generation of women.

“A beautiful room gets people talking. A meaningful conversation gets them thinking. But the real magic is what happens afterwards – the partnerships formed, the doors opened, and the women who leave inspired to pursue something bigger. That’s the legacy we’re building with Suhba,” said Idris.