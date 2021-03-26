Women belong in all spaces where decisions are being made!

When women are silenced; we deny them their rights, we take the power of choice away from them, we subject them to harmful cultural practices, we make decisions about their lives for them, we objectify them. We silence women when we marry them off early and police their bodies.

I choose to challenge! I choose to challenge societal norms, beliefs, religious stands, and culture on not creating a conducive and better environment for girls and women in all their diversities to thrive.

To thrive in schools through access to menstrual health management information, products, and services that enable women and girls to stay in school and equally learn like their male counterparts. Remember that menstruation is a natural bodily process and should be emulated by all. This issue is increasing the inequalities that a lot of girls and women go through in their lifetime. Let us all remember that even menstruation does not stop for pandemics!

To thrive in boardrooms as they use their voice and power to influence and change social, political, economic, and health issues that have been seen and witnessed.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



To thrive as they stand up and speak against gender roles which for the longest time have only encouraged them to submit to the man, cook for the family, be a housewife and take care of the house and children! I am sick and tired of patriarchal systems, let us fight them!

To thrive in their bedrooms by also encouraging men to be mindful of “consent” with regards to sexual relations. Women are silenced through the Notion around “Women have to be submissive” Women are equal beings; they should not be forced by religious and cultural beliefs and practices. This is causing a lot of domestic and sexual violence in homes.

To thrive in leadership and governance positions where they are better placed to speak and address women’s reproductive health issues, they are women they face most of these issues; access to sexual and gender-based violence support after going through violence, access to comprehensive reproductive health care and services after going through sexual violence, access to screening and treatment when they are diagnosed with cancers.

To thrive in their lives, to dress how they feel like, to post what they want to post, to look and feel good and not receive comments of “You have a Sponsor” Women should equally enjoy their money, they work for it! They earned it through the same sweat.

To thrive in equal pay, for doing the same job just as a man. We need to challenge these norms and not normalize them; they are discriminating against women globally.

To thrive in sports and science which for the longest time has been seen as a man’s “best friend” We have seen women winning in technical courses and jobs that were perceived to be men’s role and choices.

To thrive in being mothers; whether through surrogacy, adoption, birth. You remain a mother and nothing should ever change that!

To thrive in all the experiences of sadness and happiness. I bet there was something you got out of that experience; whether you moved out of a toxic relationship or friendship, made the first move on a guy, got pregnant, choose to love who you want, ran away into an island for self-care, lost a child, got your degree or even that ED job that you wanted.

Women of Kenya and the world deserve an equal future. Although we have seen inequalities around girls and women’s engagement; Women are standing up, speaking out, using their voice to influence, grabbing that mic, grabbing that seat! Women in all their diversities are needed at all tables where decisions are being made. We need more women leaders!

Women’s rights are not special rights, they are human rights! women, you are smart, strong, worthy, and powerful! patriarchy sucks, just let women be! empowering a woman starts from our own homes; not in policy spaces, political spaces start from our homes!

Alvin Mwangi is a Sexual Reproductive Health and Rights (SRHR) Advocate.

Twitter: @alvinmwangi254