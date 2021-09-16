Women empowered to break cultural barriers ahead of 2022 elections

UN Women have embarked on a campaign to help women aspiring for various leadership positions to break cultural barriers that have denied them from clinching elective positions.

The organization on Wednesday organized a forum that brought together women and men who are keen to ensure women are represented in the elective seats in Lodwar.

UN Women champions gender equality and seeks to ensure that women and girl’s rights are upheld to ensure they realize their full potential.

UN Women member, Lucy Mathenge, said they have funded a number of organizations, including Kenya Women Parliamentary Group Association, to help break the cultural barriers in preparation for the upcoming elections.

“We want to make sure that the ground is conducive for women to participate in leadership and decision making,” she said. She also underscored the organization’s commitment to having more women in leadership positions.

“We also listened to women to see whether there are areas where we can improve and have a difference in 2022,” she said.

Turkana County nominated Member of the Assembly (MCA), Zainabu Lokaale, said women politicians are strategizing to face-off with the men, during the forthcoming 2022 General Elections.

Lokaale said women will go for all elective seats and unlike in the past, where they have shied away from some seats such as that of gubernatorial and the senate.

“My appeal is to every woman, wherever she is, to vote for a female candidate in 2022,” said Lokaale.

She hailed KEWOPA for helping unite women and advocating for their rights especially in political representation.