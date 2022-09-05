Women running for elective position face numerous challenges; physical, financial and mental says Serah Wanjiku Thiga, MCA aspirant, Theta ward, Juja constituency in the just concluded General Election.

Wanjiku said she had to leave most online platforms due to online trolling noting that reading mean comments from people, some whom she had never met affected her mental health.

Speaking during a Women consultative forum at All African Conference of Churches complex, Westlands, Wanjiku said she developed panic attacks lamenting that there was an attempt to kiss her forcefully, twice, during the electioneering period.

Serah Thiga: I have also undergone online trolling and physical harrassment. It brings emotional and physical trauma.

As Sera Thiga mentioned harassment she faced during the campaign period and the stereotypes she had to battle, she called on National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) and the Police force to look into such matters.

She also called on the Council of Elders to be more accepting of young women seeking elective positions urging them to give the women an opportunity to seek audience with them.

Wanjiku says she has not given up her quest for holding an elective position promising to be in the ballot come 2027.

Speaking in the same forum, Alice Kureiya former aspirant in Marsabit County mentioned that women still need to negotiate hostility and negativity.

She lamented that there is already conversations on social media about women ‘overtaking’ men following the just concluded elections where seven women clinched gubernatorial positions.

Despite the increase of women governors, Kureiya says there are only 7 out of 47 women who got the position saying we still have a long way to go.

This even as the country strives to meet the 2/3 gender bill that seeks to ensure that not more than two-thirds of members of all elective and appointive positions are not of the same gender.

Women came out and vied for electoral positions in large numbers in the August 9th election.

This, however, did not translate to them clinching as many elective seats.

Ten years after the promulgation of the Constitution of Kenya 2010, there is yet to be enacted a specific legislation to operationalise this constitutional provision on gender equality.

Despite the challenges Alice Kureiya who was seeking the senatorial post in Marsabit County said women should not be discouraged from vying. “The Kenyan constitution 2010 safeguards the political rights of women and together state institutions, we can attain the numbers.” Said Kureiya.

Community Advocacy and Awareness (CRAWN) Trust Executive Director Daisy Amdany encouraged women, youth and persons living with disabilities to participate actively in politics including the primaries.

“The representation of people with disability in political parties stands at 0.02 who are members. We talk of representation, but we don’t engage with the process. 44% of youth engage within political parties, yet they are more than 70%.” decried Amdany.

Adding that: “We need to look at the primary processes during the election. Who gets into the ballot, is it inclusive, is the process participatory?…We wait until we enter the booth only to ask ourselves, Sasa hawa ni kina nani?”