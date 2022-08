Seven women are among the 45 Governors who will take the oath of office on Thursday as the new county bosses assume office. Among them is Kawira Mwangaza, an Independent who will be sworn in as Meru Governor. The Meru governor-elect floored heavy weights such the incumbent Kiraitu Murungi of Jubilee and Mithika Linturi of UDA. This year’s general election has seen an increase of elected women governors from three in 2017 to seven.

