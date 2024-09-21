Women from Meru County endorse CS Kindiki as Mt Kenya East kingpin

A group of women from Meru County has endorsed Interior Cabinet Secretary Prof. Kithure Kindiki as the Kingpin of the Mt. Kenya East region.

The women who gathered at Kinoru Stadium in Meru town expressed confidence in CS Kindiki’s performance.

They urged their counterparts in Mt. Kenya West to join them in endorsing CS Kindiki.

The women also rallied behind Meru Governor Kawira Mwangaza, terming the recent impeachment against her malicious.

The pronouncement comes a few days after the Meru Council of Elders, Njuri Ncheke declared CS Kindiki as the as the new Mt. Kenya region leader during a ceremony at the elders’ shrine in Ncheru, Tigania West sub-county.

The elders also called for unity between Mt. Kenya East and Mt. Kenya West to ensure the region’s progress in terms of development.