Women, girls urged to go for Cervical Cancer screening

First Lady Margaret Kenyatta has challenged women and girls to avail themselves for cervical cancer screening as the world commemorates cervical cancer month.



The First Lady said cervical cancer has become a major health concern afflicting many Kenyan families with significant social and economic implications.

“January is the month when globally, and as a country, we escalate our call for the elimination of cervical cancer – this is the leading cancer afflicting our women in Kenya,” the First Lady said as she launched a free three-day medical camp at Uhuru Park in Nairobi.

She called on women to come out in large numbers so as to take advantage of the free screening for prevention and early detection that is being offered at the medical camp.

The camp is the 5th in the ongoing Beyond Zero Medical Safari series organized in conjunction with the Nairobi County Government and supported by 15 medical providers offering a wide array free medical services.

As part of the ongoing national efforts to achieve her World Health Organization (WHO) target of eliminating mother-to-child transmission of HIV and Syphilis, the First Lady led Nairobi County in launching eMTCT Business plan.

The First Lady further announced plans to start a programme known as “Tulinde Kizazi Jijini” to guide the City County in the delivery of health services.

“I wish to encourage Nairobi County to commit to and invest resources towards our shared goal of zero new mother to child HIV infections,” the First Lady said, adding that Beyond Zero Medical Safaris have helped lessen health burden of thousands of households across the country.

“We have already been to Narok, West Pokot, Kisumu and Nyandarua and now we are in Nairobi to serve the large population that need medical services,” the First Lady said.

The launch of the medical safari was preceded by a visit to Mama Lucy Kibaki Hospital where the First Lady visited obstetric fistula patients who are undergoing reconstructive surgeries and offered them dignity gift packs.

Since last Saturday Mama Lucy Kibaki Hospital in conjunction with the Africa Medical Research Foundation (AMREF) have been conducting reconstructive surgeries to patients suffering from obstetric fistula.

So far, 17 reconstructive surgeries have been done and the hospital expects to undertake a total of 50 surgeries by the end of the camp. At the hospital, the First Lady also opened the kangaroo mother care wing in which pre-term babies are nursed.

Speakers who included the outgoing Health CS Sicily Kariuki and Chinese Ambassador to Kenya Wu Peng commended the First Lady for championing the wellbeing of vulnerable in society through her charitable work.

“The work that you have done adds to the foundation of the universal healthcare,” CS Kariuki said.

On his part, Ambassador Wu Peng said the First Lady has demonstrated persistence and consistence in providing healthcare to the vulnerable.

He gave an assurance that Chinese Government would continue to support Kenya in its development endeavours especially in its quest to achieve the Big4 agenda.

Other speakers included the Nairobi County Assembly Beatrice Elachi, Nairobi Health CEC Vesca Kangogo and the Ag. Director General for Health Dr. Patrick Amoth among other senior government officials.