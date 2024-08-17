Women governors say Kenya ready for female Deputy President, propose Waiguru

The women governors have said Kirinyaga Governor Ann Waiguru has demonstrated that she has the capacity to become the country’s second in command.

Women Governors have said Kenya is ripe for a female Deputy President and asked their Kirinyaga counterpart Anne Waiguru to take on the mantle during the 2027 elections.

The Governors said Waiguru has demonstrated that she has the capacity to become the country’s second in command.

Speaking in Machakos during the launch of G7 strategy, the county bosses who included Fatuma Achani (Kwale), Gladys Wanga (Homa Bay), Cecil Mbarire (Embu), Wavinya Ndeti (Machakos) and Kihika Kimani (Nakuru), said Waiguru had shown remarkable leadership skills while at the helm of the Council of Governors (CoG).

Their sentiments were echoed by former Kitui Governor Charity Ngilu who urged Waiguru not to shy away from aiming for a bigger position including that of the President.

Ngilu said having served as a Cabinet Secretary and now in her second term as a Governor, Waiguru has all it takes for a bigger seat.

“No other person is experienced than you. You have been a Cabinet Secretary and now a governor and therefore you should not be scared to advance because you have what it takes,” said Ngilu.

On her part, Achani said the Kirinyaga Governor has led CoG well despite the council being male dominated and has the experience and academic qualifications to be considered for a deputy president’s position.

“Our chair has led us well, you have steered the council to greater heights and there is calm. You are ripe to go for another higher seat,” said Achani.

Kajiado Woman Representative Leah Sankaire who also sits at the G7 advisory board, said Kenya is ready for a female Deputy President in 2027 and women will not shy away from asking for one of their own to be considered for the position.

She said women governors who have served for their second term in office should be given chance to serve the country in other higher offices.

“As women, we are saying the country is ready for a female Deputy President. We want to increase the number of women governors from the current seven to 24 in the 2027 general elections. We are asking Kenyans to give women governors serving their first term another term and also give way for those who have served their second term to move up in other bigger offices,” she said.

On her part, Governor Waiguru asked Kenyans to support push to get more women into leadership positions so as to advance gender equality and foster inclusive governance.

She said women have demonstrated their leadership capabilities and therefore more women needs to be elected as Governors, Members of Parliament (MPs) and Member of the County Assemblies (MCAs) during the 2027 elections.

Waiguru said the G7 caucus seek to have the number of female governors increased to 24 come 2027, and more women elected as MPs and MCAs.

“Let us work together to build a future where women’s voices are not only heard but are integral to the decision-making processes that shape our nation,” Waiguru said.

Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka and Azimio leader Raila Odinga’s wife, Ida Odinga said they support push for increased women representation in leadership saying gender equality was a constitutional requirement.