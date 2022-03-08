The Secretary General of the East African Community (EAC), Hon. (Dr) Peter Mathuki said women constitute more than 50 percent of the population of the EAC and therefore hold the key to the region’s economic success.

Dr. Mathuki made a statement earlier Monday during the opening session of an Annual Women’s Conference organized by EAC Secretariat in collaboration with the Tengeru Institute of Community Development as part of the 2022 International Women’s Day celebrations.

The Secretary General noted that Article 5(e) of the Treaty for the Establishment of the EAC stipulates gender mainstreaming in all its endeavours and enhancement of the role of women in cultural, social, political, economic, and technological development, whereas Articles 121 and 122 emphasise the role of women in socio-economic development and business.

“We need to include women as active participants in decision-making at both the national and regional levels. The purpose of this is to ensure that decisions are inclusive and reflect the desires of the entire population,” said Dr. Mathuki.

The EAC boss informed the conference that at the national level, the Constitutions of the respective Partner States guarantee one-third majority for women in elective positions and this has considerably increased the number of women legislators in elective positions across the region.

Dr. Mathuki further said that Partner States have also institutionalized Gender Equality with each having autonomous Ministries responsible for Gender with their respective policies, strategies, action plans, and gender focal persons to promote, coordinate, implement, and monitor gender equality and equity.

In addition, the Secretary General disclosed that Affirmative Action in regional politics has considerably increased female representation in National Parliaments, with Rwanda leading at 63.8% in the Lower House and 38.5% in the Senate or Upper House; Burundi at 36.4% in the Lower House and 41.9% in the Senate; Uganda at 35%; Tanzania at 36%; Kenya at 27.8%; and in South Sudan, women hold 28.5% of seats in Parliament.

“I wish to say that women alone cannot achieve Gender Equality; it requires a strong commitment by all of us,” he added.