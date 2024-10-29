Women in Coast region benefiting from blue economy

The Kilifi County government, in partnership with Groots Kenya, has launched the Regeneration Seascapes Project (ReSea) to enhance the physical and socio-economic resilience of coastal communities in Kenya. This initiative aims to support men, women, and young people.

The ReSea project focuses on strengthening biodiversity conservation, climate adaptation, and women’s economic empowerment. It represents a significant investment in building sustainability and resilience for coastal and marine communities facing the challenges of climate change.

Peter Muthengi, the project officer, noted that the initiative has reached three constituencies in Kilifi County: Kilifi North, Malindi, and Magarini. A total of 28 women’s groups have been established across these constituencies to implement ReSea in their respective areas.

According to Md Agnetar Karembo, the Chief Officer of Gender, Culture, and Social Services, the project has successfully formed these 28 women’s groups and is providing training on how to benefit from the blue economy.

Karembo emphasized that women are now being trained to handle boats and fishing equipment, including various fishing methods, to establish businesses and improve their living standards. Historically, many activities within the blue economy have been perceived as male-dominated, often leaving women behind.

“We want to dispel the myth that a mother involved in blue economy activities is somehow trying to become a man,” Karembo stated.

Women are taking the lead to ensure they benefit from the blue economy, while Groots Kenya collaborates with the government of Canada to fund this project.

Muthengi highlighted plans to focus on waste management, aiming to transform waste collected from beach clean-ups into useful products that can generate income.

“We will utilize waste materials, such as plastics, to create income opportunities for women, allowing them to take pride in their work,” Muthengi explained.

Groots Kenya invites coastal residents to unite in improving the conservation of the blue economy, which also promotes ecotourism, benefiting women, men, and young people alike.