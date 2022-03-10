Women in Film Awards; Full List of winners

Kate Actress, Jackie Matubia win big at Women in Film Awards 2022.

The Women in Film Awards (WIFA) award ceremony took place on Wednesday evening at the Kenya Cultural Centre.

WIFA aims at bringing women filmmakers in Kenya together to provide a space where the diversity of women’s voices, stories and creativity is equally recognized and celebrated. The initiative honours outstanding women filmmakers who have contributed to the growth of the film industry by producing films of high quality.

Officiating the red-carpet event, WIFA awards director Dr. Susan Gitimu lauded the women nominees for their individual and collective efforts towards boosting Kenya’s film industry both locally and internationally. “There’s a need for a festival that affords women filmmakers of any background the chance to be showcased in a truly empowering light. As we celebrate International Women’s Day, I stand here proud and elated that we get to celebrate these women who have done tremendous work in the film industry which has long been known to be a male dominated field,” she said.

The full list of winners of the 3rd edition of WIFA awards is as follows:-

1.Best Actress (Film) – Catherine Kamau

2. Best Actress (TV Drama)- Jacky Matubia

3. Best Actress (TV category)- Angel Achieng

4. Best Director (Film)- Dr. Zippy Okoth

5. Best Director (TV Drama)- Fiddy Wambui

6. Best Assistant Director- Agnes Kola

7. Best Producer (Film)- Dina Mwende

8. Best Producer (TV Drama) -Catherine Wamuyu

9. Best Newcomer producer (Film) – Riziki Ambrose

10. Best Scriptwriter (Film)- Oprah Oyugi

11. Best Scriptwriter (TV Drama)- Violine Ogutu

12. Best Sound Designer- Daisy Nduta

13. Best sound recordist- Diana Kairu

14. Best Editor- Faith Musembi

15. Best set designer- Nancy Aluoch

16. Best Animator- Mercy Chebet

17. Best Make-up Artist- Elizabeth Gatheru

18. Best Costume Designer -Ruth Maingi

19. Best Producer Documentary-Sheila Mulinya

20. Best Digital content creator- Lynn Ngugi

21. Most Influential woman- Dr. Ann Mungai

22. Best Cinematography- Gash Wanjira