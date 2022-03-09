Women in Kajiado County urged to take up leadership positions

Women in Kajiado County have been urged to play an active role in leadership at the local and national level to promote women empowerment and gender equality in the county.

Speaking during the International Women’s Day celebrations in Kajiado County, Kajiado Women Representative Janet Teiyaa urged women in the county not to shy away from politics but instead vie for leadership positions.

She further noted that inclusivity of women in leadership positions at the county and national level is necessary in achieving gender equality citing that Kenya is yet to achieve gender equality.

“The people of Kajiado County elected me as the first woman representative with a disability in the country. I would like to urge young girls to focus on their education and contest for leadership positions because it is possible for women to be leaders. We have been presenting bills to promote gender equality in Parliament that have been rejected,” Teiyaa stated.

Kajiado North Sub-County Assistant County Commissioner Bathsheba Osiemo urged members of the community to promote the welfare of girls in the community by ensuring they have access to education as a means to break the gender bias.

“As the national government, we advocate for gender equality. All children should remain in school regardless of their gender. The community should protect girls because there have been many teenage pregnancies during the Covid-19 pandemic,” she added.

Kajiado North sub-county director of health Dr. Marion Mukira has reiterated the commitment of the Kajiado county government to providing quality healthcare for women across the county.

“We have six healthcare facilities in Kajiado North sub-county that provide free maternal, cervical and breast cancer treatment. I urge women to visit our public hospitals and access these services as well as care for sexual and domestic violence,” Mukira said.

Kajiado County nominated Member of County Assembly (MCA) Faith Siyanka has lauded the national government for creating the women representative position citing its crucial role in gender empowerment through inclusion of women in leadership positions.