Women in Kenya recognized for playing a key role in COVID-19 fight

Women in Kenya are playing a key role in responding to the COVID-19 pandemic as decision-makers, caregivers, frontline healthcare workers, community leaders and mobilisers often at great risk to their health.

According to a virtual meeting of Commonwealth Ministers for Women’s Affairs and Gender and Development on COVID-19, Kenya has women leaders in key positions at the national level committees that are coordinating the management of COVID. For instance, Prof Margaret Kobia chaired the committee on Post-COVID Economic Recovery Plan.

At the regional level, the County Government Coordination and Food Supply Working Group have women representatives at the decision-making level.

In addition, the Kenya Women Parliamentary Association (KEWOPA), the National Gender Equality Commission (NGEC) and selected women’s rights organizations under the leadership of the Ministry of Public Service and Gender have worked together to meet the practical needs of women and girls in low resource settings affected by the pandemic.

They have managed to implement a cash transfer programme, and continue to distribute dignity kits to cushion women and girls from the negative effects of the pandemic.

Like many other countries, Kenya has witnessed a rise in Gender-Based Violence cases as a result of COVID–19 pandemic.

It is through the exemplary leadership of women in Kenya at various levels, state and non-state actors that Gender-Based Violence is an integral component of the COVID- 19 response.

“They have strengthened the medical-legal response to GBV, enhanced and publicized the national toll-free helpline 1195 and rolled out a public awareness campaign on prevention and response to GBV,” the Commonwealth Secretary General, the Right Hon. Patricia Scotland said.

The Secretary-General lauding the Kenyan Government noted that it has put in place measures to promote women’s economic empowerment.

This includes access to affordable credit facilitation for women, youth and persons living with disability through Women Enterprise, Uwezo Fund, Youth Enterprise Development and National Government Affirmative Action Funds.

In addition, it was also noted that within the COVID 19 pandemic response, Kenya has created employment for women and young people through local manufacturing of face masks especially those residing in informal settlements.

The initiative has transformed local companies like Kitui County Textile Company (KICOTEC), Shona EPZ Limited and Bedi Investments Limited, into surgical mask assembly lines in a country that barely produced any previously.

In conclusion, it was also noted that in the next few weeks, the “Commonwealth Says No More” campaign will be launched and will offer an impressive array of expert resources and tools to support action by everyone from Governments to private individuals to help combat domestic abuse and violence against women and girls.