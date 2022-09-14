Women in Music concert set to take place at National Theatre

The concert event is scheduled for September 16th.

The Women in Music Concert series is making a comeback this year with the first in-person concert since 2019. The event will take place on September 16th from 7 PM at the Kenya National Theatre.

This year’s concert will feature artists such as Fena Gitu, Lisa Oduour, Akoth Jumadi, Njerae and more. Kenyan rapper Fena is set to headline the event on Friday.

Friday’s concert was organised by Jazz Musician Christine Kamau and sponsored by Music In Africa Live, a grant for music industry projects on the African continent supported by the German Federal Foreign Office, Siemens Stifting, and the Goethe Institute.

The Women in Music Concert Series was established in 2016 by the Goethe Institute as an avenue to showcase women in the performing arts.

