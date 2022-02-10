Women leaders allied to Raila Odinga launch Azimio Women Movement

The Azimio Mashinani Movement took Raila Odinga’s Presidential campaigns to Vihiga county where they called on area residents to vote in Raila as the 5th President. The leaders hitting out at ANC party leader Musalia Mudavadi and FORD Kenya Leader Moses Wetangula for joining the Deputy President’s camp even as they expressed confidence Raila will win the August Presidential race. Meanwhile women politicians allied to Raila Odinga have launched the Azimio women Movement that will champion interests of women and campaign for the ODM leader.

Related