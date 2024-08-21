Women leaders sound alarm on femicide surge, demand action

A section of female Legislators have strongly condemned the recent gender-based violence, femicide cases against women and girls.

While reacting to the recent killings of women in Rongai Sub- County of Nakuru County, the Lawmakers called on security agencies to ensure perpetrators are brought to book.

The Women Representatives from various Counties were speaking in Nakuru during the distribution of empowerment equipment to various women groups under the National Government Affirmative Action Fund (NGAAF).

Led by host Nakuru Woman Rep Liza Chelule, they decried the recent atrocities against women and girls in various counties.

Chelule wondered why such incidents were happening and called for a collective responsibility in ensuring that the rights of women and girls are protected as per the law.

Sentiments echoed by Murang’a Woman Rep Betty Maina who strongly condemned the recent killings of women and girls.

She cited the Rongai-Nakuru incident where two women lost lives after being raped in maize plantation in Ol-Rongai.

On her part Kajiando Women Rep Leah Sankaire called on society to ensure protection of girl child against retrogressive culture.

While pointing out Female genital mutilation as one area that is still derailing the girl child in some areas, the Lawmaker cautioned communities and individuals that are still into such.

Sankaire at the same time called on the local administrators among them chiefs to work closely with members of the civil society organizations in ensuring that such and early marriages are addressed.

The Legislator called out individuals who have a tendency of defiling young girls that the law will face up with them sooner than later.

Kiambu Woman Rep Ann wa Muratha called on the Ministry of Interior to take necessary action and ensure all perpetrators are brought to book.

The female leaders also want the budget of the National Government Constituencies Development Fund (NG-CDF) allocated to the seat under the affirmative action kitty increased.

The leaders said it is baffling how only Ksh 7 million is allocated to Woman Reps from NG-CDF despite the same kitty allotting Ksh 137 million to a National Assembly legislator.

According to leaders, the Ksh 7 million kitty is not enough for the elected leaders to carry out administrative functions while empowering youth to venture into entrepreneurship in their respective constituencies.