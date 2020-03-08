Women leaders camping against teenage pregnancy, HIV/AIDS

A number of women leaders have stepped a campaign against teenage pregnancy and HIV/AIDS in Homa Bay County.

The women leaders expressed concerns over the introduction of young girls to family planning thus pre exposing them to venereal diseases and HIV.

Homabay County was recently ranked among counties with the highest prevalence rates of HIV/Aids and also tops the list of counties with the highest drop outs courtesy of teenage pregnancy.

Speaking during a mentorship programme at Nyahera Girls High School, the women leaders led by Kitui governor Charity Ngilu, the Nairobi county assembly speaker Beatrice Elachi and Homabay woman representative Gladys Wanga said they are out to fight the vices among young boys and girls.

Ngilu said eradicating the vices requires a multi-sectoral approach since they are recipes for gender disparities.

Homabay county governor Cyprian Awiti asked parents not to shy away their responsibility by ensuring that they talk to their children about HIV saying it’s a reality they have to fight.

Meanwhile, kajiado South deputy county commissioner, Lawrence Kinyua, has hit out at men who prey on school girls, and said stern action will be taken against them.

Kinyua cited a case where a father who is a teacher allegedly raped his own daughter terming the act satanic and a taboo and contrary to the African culture.

Speaking during a match to mark the International Women’s Day in Kajiado the deputy county commissioner said the government will not condone those trying to reverse the gains made in empowering the girl child.

Kinyua warned that stern action will be taken against those trying to lure young school girls into motherhood at their tender age.

Kajiado governor’s spouse, Edna Lenku, and nominated senator, Judith Pareno, who also attended the event expressed concern over the low level of access to clean water in the area and stressed the need to address the issue.