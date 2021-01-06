Women-led SMEs urged to leverage on technology to survive covid

Women leading Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) are being encouraged to incorporate smart technologies in their operations in order to realize growth and cut operational expenses amid coronavirus pandemic which threatens survival of their businesses.

59 women from 24 different organizations have received training on Artificial Intelligence (AI), Big data, and Cloud Computing that would enhance their business operations through the Women in Technology Huawei (WITH) programme.

The programme is intended to foster inclusivity whilst encouraging the participants to integrate transformative technologies within their respective businesses or organizations.

According to WITH Director and Huawei Kenya Vice Director for Delivery Operation Maureen Mwaniki digital transformation cuts across various industries and has proven to enhance the quality of existing processes, and provide an efficient corporate culture, all while providing room to develop new solutions.

“The training not only catered to Huawei’s partners but also new participants with the aim of helping women-owned SMEs learn from a global organization such as Huawei, sharing and joining in our vision through knowledge sharing,” said Mwaniki.

Integrating new technologies in any business strategy has been backed to be key in planning for its long-term success.

“The training on big data highlighted the need for SMEs to be open to growing, utilizing and monetizing their data,” noted Jackline Migot, a trainee from SME Founders Association.

Brenda Omuse, a trainee, and founder of The Budget Kitchen, applauded Huawei for building capacity within SMEs.

She acknowledged the company’s efforts towards teaching Women Owned Businesses how to integrate advanced technologies in bridging the digital gap, all while opening them up to the possibilities they present.

According to Huawei, the pandemic has not only served various organizations with curveballs but has also allowed various executives to rethink their digital strategies.

It has also forced them to re-evaluate their ability to adapt to change and embrace technology so as not to be left behind or declared redundant.

WITH operates under 6 main pillars with the aim of empowering women in STEM through mentorship and training.

The programme which was launched in 2019 has so far offered training at least 300 participants.