Women likely to hold top leadership positions soon, poll indicates

Kenyans believe there is a high possibility of a woman becoming a Deputy President or Speaker of the National Assembly or Senate in the next 10 years.

This is according to a poll by TIFA research on the status of women in the political leadership of the Country.

The study sought to establish the barriers and challenges women face in their political journey and the likelihood that they can compete with men at a level playing field.

According to the study, 78% of the respondents believe there will be a woman Deputy President in the next 10 years, while 77% and 76% believe a woman will be the Speaker of the National Assembly and the Senate respectively.

48% of the respondents said they believe there is a high possibility of a woman being President in the same period while 49% expressed their hope that a woman will be the head of the Army in the next ten years.

The poll further sought to identify the possibility of a woman Deputy President in 2022 with 19% of the respondents saying Deputy President William Ruto and ODM Leader Raila Odinga should choose female running mates.

However a majority of the respondents, 67% for DP Ruto and 70% for Raila believe the running mate should a man.

When subjected to regions, the percentages increases. when asked specifically about a running mate from Mt Kenya, the mentions of female running mates increase for both Ruto (19% to 41%) and Raila (19% to 32%).

“When respondents are asked for specific names of those who are the most ideal running mates, there are three women who feature amongst the top four aspirants for William Ruto and Raila Odinga,” The study indicates.

ANC Party Leader Musalia Mudavadi is the most preferred running mate for Ruto with 27% of the respondents endorsing him.

Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru is the second most preffered running mate for Ruto with 15%.

On the other hand, Peter Kenneth is Raila’s most preffered running mate with 41% while Wiper Party Leader Kalonzo Musyoka is second with 18%.

Martha Karua and Kitui Governor Charity Ngilu are the 3rd and 4th preferred running mates for Raila with 13% and 5% respectively.

“There are three women who stand out as potential running mates for the two leading presidential aspirants (Anne Waiguru, Martha Karua and Charity Ngilu. Notably, Anne Waiguru and Martha Karua are from Mt Kenya region which has been touted as the possible source of the next running mate for both William Ruto and Raila Odinga,” The study reveals.