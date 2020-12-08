Women premier league kick-off dates altered to accommodate mandatory Covid-19 tests.

Football Kenya Federation Women premier league kick-off dates have been postponed from Saturday, December 12, 2020 to Sunday, December 13, 2020.

This is to pave way for the COVID 19 testing of players and team officials of all the clubs in accordance with the Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Sports and Culture set protocols.

Nakuru West Queens will kick off the exercise at Nakuru Shabab with Thika Queens, Oserian Ladies and Eldoret Falcons following suit at 9 am at the Thika Stadium, Oserian grounds, and Matemo Residence Chepkoilel respectively.

Vihiga Queens will have their players and officials tested at 10 am at the Kidundu Stadium as Zetech Sparks, Makolanders and SEP ladies are scheduled to get tested from 9 am at the Zetech University main campus, Shepherds Ground Buruburu and Ruga Centre respectively.

As the clock strikes noon, Kibera Soccer Ladies, Kayole Starlet, Kisumu All Starlets, and Mathare United Women are expected to set in motion their COVID 19 tests at the Kibera Girls Soccer Academy, Kayole Calvary CDF office, Moi Stadium, and MYSA Ground Komarock sequentially.

Gaspo Women and Trans Nzoia Falcons close off the COVID 19 testing exercise at the State House grounds and the Kitale showground respectively.

Meanwhile, Makolanders will open the zone A games in a match against Kibera Girls Soccer Academy while the game pitting Eldoret Falcons and Trans Nzoia Falcons will be the opener match for Zone B games.

Updated weekend fixtures

Zone A

Sunday

Makolanders vs Kibera Girls Soccer Academy (Camp Toyoyo, 12 noon)

Gapo Women vs Zetech Sparks (Ruiru Grounds, 2 pm)

Kayole Starlets vs Mathare United Women (Stima Members Club, 2 pm)

Ulinzi Starlets vs Thika Queens (Utalii Grounds, 2 pm)

Zone B

Sunday

Trans Nzoia Falcons vs Eldoret Falcons (Kenyatta Stadium, 2 pm)

Vihiga Queens vs Wadadia (Mumias Sports Complex, 2 pm)

Oserian Ladies vs Nakuru West Queens (Oserian Grounds, 2 pm)

Kisumu AllStarlets vs S.E.P Girls (Moi Stadium, 2 pm)

